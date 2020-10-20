99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reader's View: Green New Deal would ensure Iron Range job security

By Hillarie Madden, Duluth
October 19, 2020 at 11:00 PM

In response to the Oct. 4 letter, “ Green New Deal a bad deal for Iron Range, ” the Green New Deal would not close every industry that takes minerals from the Earth. It would fuel a massive worldwide increase in mining.

I am a student at the University of Wisconsin-Superior in sustainable management. The green revolution will require robust supplies of minerals, some of which can be obtained on Minnesota’s Iron Range. It's about moving to 100% renewable energy and eliminating harmful greenhouse gases. Machines needed for this massive industrial effort are wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles, and grid-scale lithium-ion batteries. They all need earth minerals. The Green New Deal would ensure job security on the Iron Range and transparent supply-chain management.

The Green New Deal calls for the decarbonization of transportations, including the widespread use of electric vehicles. In July, electric car leader Elon Musk of Tesla called for “responsible mining.” I think fundamentally upscaling these technologies will bring climate leadership to the Iron Range.

I disagree that not much can be done about climate change. If we take no actions the climate will become progressively worse. The Green New Deal calls for action within the next 10 years. This is the same timeframe the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggests getting carbon emissions under control before catastrophic climate-change impacts become unavoidable.

It is clear the massive infrastructure needed to fuel the green revolution. The future of the Iron Range and the Green New Deal are, thus, hand in hand.

Hillarie Madden

Duluth

