Reader's View: Green New Deal a bad deal for Iron Range

I lived on the Iron Range for six years. I rented an apartment in Hoyt Lakes in 1969 for only $75 a month, utilities included. The vast majority of the people on the Range then were blue-collar, pro-mining Democrats.

Now, the Green New Deal people have taken over the Democratic Party. I believe this vocal group wants to close down every industry that takes minerals from the Earth. I believe the Green New Deal will be a bad deal for everyone who lives and works on the Iron Range.

In the state of Nebraska, off Highway 20, near the town of O’Neill, there is Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park where you can see fossil remains.

I, too, believe in climate change. The climate has been changing from hot to cold to hot again for thousands of years, and there isn’t much that can be done about it except maybe slow it down by 1 or 2 degrees. I believe it will happen no matter what humans can do.

Bob Nelson

Hermantown