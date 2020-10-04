99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Green New Deal a bad deal for Iron Range

Reader's View.jpg
By Bob Nelson, Hermantown
October 04, 2020 at 7:00 AM

I lived on the Iron Range for six years. I rented an apartment in Hoyt Lakes in 1969 for only $75 a month, utilities included. The vast majority of the people on the Range then were blue-collar, pro-mining Democrats.

Now, the Green New Deal people have taken over the Democratic Party. I believe this vocal group wants to close down every industry that takes minerals from the Earth. I believe the Green New Deal will be a bad deal for everyone who lives and works on the Iron Range.

In the state of Nebraska, off Highway 20, near the town of O’Neill, there is Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park where you can see fossil remains.

I, too, believe in climate change. The climate has been changing from hot to cold to hot again for thousands of years, and there isn’t much that can be done about it except maybe slow it down by 1 or 2 degrees. I believe it will happen no matter what humans can do.

Bob Nelson

ADVERTISEMENT

Hermantown

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau