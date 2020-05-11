Reader's View: Greed trumping reason in virus response

Protests? It’s liberty vs. public safety: a valid question.

Think back a few weeks to when the first big coronavirus bailout package was being discussed. Rational suggestions were made then that would have kept working people and small businesses afloat and would have allowed us to avoid the debacle of infection and death that has been happening in New York City and elsewhere. In other words, we have the resources to protect both health and jobs.

What stopped us? Put simply: unfettered greed. Greed has trumped reason, and here we are.

Really, we should all be protesting. But it’s not the Democrats or the snowflakes who are to blame. Look instead to the folks who wrote in huge payoffs for themselves and their friends in that “rescue” package.

One thing we can’t forget is that “flattening the curve” never meant we would eliminate the plague. I’ll quote a headline I saw recently: “COVID-19 will stalk the earth until a vaccine is found.” That’s why we can’t throw caution to the wind and “open the country” too soon.

The latest aid program passed by Congress includes a massive amount for small businesses (available as loans) but much smaller amounts of relief for hospitals and for ramping up coronavirus testing. Here’s what this aid package does not contain: resources to aid states in covering the massive debts they are accruing, largely for unemployment benefits. Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to include any money for the states, calling it a “Blue State bailout,” despite the fact that his state, Kentucky, is one of the biggest recipients of federal aid.

My advice is to put the heat on your representatives in Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, to make sure this money goes to the people who really need it. Raise your voices!

Guy Roger

Isle, Minnesota