Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Grandma’s ‘most fun curve’ provided lift

I especially appreciated the very loud and welcoming crowd near Sir Benedict's.

Opinion by Doron Clark, Minneapolis
Today at 11:41 AM

Duluth again proved to be a wonderful host for my favorite marathon. My Grandma's Marathon became much easier once I passed Lester Park and entered Duluth's crowd-lined streets. The shouts and cheers of spectators lifted me — especially up Lemon Drop Hill.

I especially appreciated the very loud and welcoming crowd near Sir Benedict's. As the course marshall biking next to me said, "That may be the most fun curve in the marathon."

Thank you, Duluth!

Doron Clark

Minneapolis

