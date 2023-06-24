Reader's View: Grandma’s ‘most fun curve’ provided lift

Duluth again proved to be a wonderful host for my favorite marathon. My Grandma's Marathon became much easier once I passed Lester Park and entered Duluth's crowd-lined streets. The shouts and cheers of spectators lifted me — especially up Lemon Drop Hill.

I especially appreciated the very loud and welcoming crowd near Sir Benedict's. As the course marshall biking next to me said, "That may be the most fun curve in the marathon."

Thank you, Duluth!

Doron Clark

Minneapolis

