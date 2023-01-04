Reader's View: GOP apologist must be in alternate universe

A Dec. 18 “Pro/Con” column in the News Tribune whined that $4 million were “wasted” on Congress’ Jan. 6 investigation. As playwright Oscar Wilde once said, “A cynic knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.”

Four million dollars seems like a bargain, especially considering that every time President Donald Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago to play golf it cost taxpayers more than $3 million, as the Huffington Post determined and reported in December 2020. That aside, isn’t our democracy priceless?

According to the column, it would be more meaningful to investigate the baby-food shortage. Melanie Collette actually wrote that.

She claimed the Jan. 6 riot was not terrorism. But violence for political purposes is the very definition of terrorism.

She claimed that power was “peacefully” transferred on Jan. 6. Hello, 114 police officers were wounded defending the Capitol. It was the first time in history the peaceful transfer of power did not take place. What alternate universe is Collette in?

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote that Jan. 6 was not a unified attack on the Capitol based on white supremacy. Let’s grant her that. It was a unified attack on the Capitol involving a crowd rife with white supremacists. Is that better?

Collette complained the congressional committee’s report is incomplete because it lacks testimony from key players. That was because some key players were in contempt of Congress and refused to testify. What does she want?

No level of disingenuousness seems too absurd for the current apologists for the Republican Party and its assault on our democracy.

The column was not the bizarre words of someone’s Fox News-watching uncle. It was the work of the vice chairwoman of public relations for the National Federation of Republican Women (nfrw.org).

Such pathetic, nonsensical attempts at propaganda are apparently what pass for serious debate in the current Republican Party.

David A. Sorensen

Duluth

________________________________________________________

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

ADVERTISEMENT

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With

rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that

are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint

letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or

special-interest campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will consider exclusive Local View

columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights,

and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their

subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

