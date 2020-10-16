Reader's View: God protects; wear masks anyway

Psalm 91 contains beautiful promises for the believer: “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High ... No evil will befall you, nor will any plague come near your dwelling.“ The promises of God are true; He is faithful to His word.

But it is important to consider that Satan also used assurances of protection from Psalm 91 to tempt Jesus to jump from a high place, saying, “Surely He will give his angels charge over you.”

There are people today walking in what they think is faith but is really presumption, gathering recklessly and flaunting basic health guidelines, expecting God’s protection.

Jesus’ response to the devil's tempting? "You shall not put the Lord to the test,” He said.

We do well to take heed.

Marya Tyler

Ashland