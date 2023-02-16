Reader's View: Glad to leave Sunshine State for North Star State
“Florida’s reputation as a ‘low tax’ state belies the reality that it is, in fact, a high-tax state for low- and moderate-income residents.”
The Jan. 28 letter, “ For lower taxes, come on down to Florida ,” stated, “The government here doesn’t seem to want to tax its residents to death. The state has no income tax.” The absence of an income tax means Florida’s wealthier residents catch a tax break. The Florida Policy Institute has said: “Florida’s reputation as a ‘low tax’ state belies the reality that it is, in fact, a high-tax state for low- and moderate-income residents.”
If lower wage earners pay a larger share of their income in all state and local taxes (i.e., consumption, property, and income taxes) than higher wage earners, then that system of taxation is regressive (i.e., inequitable). Florida has the third-most regressive tax system of the 50 states. Minnesota has the fourth-most progressive tax system in the U.S. And while Minnesota’s overall tax burden is among the top 10 in the nation, we derive real benefits from those taxes. Minnesota has the third-lowest poverty rate among the 50 states; Florida ranks 30th. Minnesota has the fourth-lowest rate of medically uninsured people; Florida ranks 45th. These and other indices of social well-being underlie our high quality of life.
The letter further stated, “I wish that 50 years ago I would have (moved to Florida).” I grew up in Florida; 48 years ago, after graduating from college, I moved to Minnesota. I had a long career as a Hennepin County social worker and belonged to AFSCME. (Minnesota has the 10th-highest level of unionization in the country. Florida ranks 43rd. After retiring, my wife and I moved to Duluth. We enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in a vibrant and progressive community in one of the most beautiful parts of the country. Trading the Sunshine State for the North Star State was the best move I ever made.
Roger B. Day
Duluth
ADVERTISEMENT
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.