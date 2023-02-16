Reader's View: Glad to leave Sunshine State for North Star State

The Jan. 28 letter, “ For lower taxes, come on down to Florida ,” stated, “The government here doesn’t seem to want to tax its residents to death. The state has no income tax.” The absence of an income tax means Florida’s wealthier residents catch a tax break. The Florida Policy Institute has said: “Florida’s reputation as a ‘low tax’ state belies the reality that it is, in fact, a high-tax state for low- and moderate-income residents.”

If lower wage earners pay a larger share of their income in all state and local taxes (i.e., consumption, property, and income taxes) than higher wage earners, then that system of taxation is regressive (i.e., inequitable). Florida has the third-most regressive tax system of the 50 states. Minnesota has the fourth-most progressive tax system in the U.S. And while Minnesota’s overall tax burden is among the top 10 in the nation, we derive real benefits from those taxes. Minnesota has the third-lowest poverty rate among the 50 states; Florida ranks 30th. Minnesota has the fourth-lowest rate of medically uninsured people; Florida ranks 45th. These and other indices of social well-being underlie our high quality of life.

The letter further stated, “I wish that 50 years ago I would have (moved to Florida).” I grew up in Florida; 48 years ago, after graduating from college, I moved to Minnesota. I had a long career as a Hennepin County social worker and belonged to AFSCME. (Minnesota has the 10th-highest level of unionization in the country. Florida ranks 43rd. After retiring, my wife and I moved to Duluth. We enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in a vibrant and progressive community in one of the most beautiful parts of the country. Trading the Sunshine State for the North Star State was the best move I ever made.

Roger B. Day

Duluth

