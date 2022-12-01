Reader's View: Giving thanks offers renewal

We are empowered by our relationships and social connections. They add to our capacity. This development takes us through stages in our unfolding of potentials.

First, we are born into complete dependence and must depend on our kin to be fed, clothed, housed, healed, and held. The second stage is our blossoming agency which enables us to take action that we choose to initiate as we try new skills. Our agency begins in early adolescence and pushes us to higher levels of teamwork and collaboration as we join teams which interest us. Our identity begins to learn from roles and rules as we assimilate elements of our responsibilities from mentors. These relationships add to our possibilities by expanding our interdependent identity and relationships. Mentoring is key to this development and growing renewal.

At Thanksgiving, families and communities paused to give thanks for all we have received as citizens of creation. There is a sacred element to this pause, which revitalizes our sensibility, as giving demonstrates our commitment and emotional bonds with others. In this way, our development and mentoring deepen emotional connections each year.

This is how annual rituals unify our bonds while enriching relationships. We move from dependence to active agency and finally to interdependence. Our relationships move us toward a robust interdependence. This set of expanding relationships and commitments is strengthened by our annual celebrations.

The tacit domain experiences the deep sense of giving as a renewal of hope. Shared rituals and communication help us extend our shared interdependence. Our brain is wired for gratitude, and shared celebrations renew the person and the larger community. These points of renewal and development increase possibilities for persons and communities as we gather to celebrate what we have been given on our living planet.

Bill Mittlefehldt

Duluth

