Reader's View: Give surplus back to Minnesota taxpayers

Minnesota’s large state budget surplus should be given back to taxpayers, Social Security recipients, and others in need.

I’m disgusted to read in the News Tribune how much state budget surplus we have and that our city officials, governor, state officials, and others want to waste it on stupid stuff like schools, bridges, and roads, etc. People can’t afford to drive because of gas prices. The schools are already getting money from our steadily increasing property taxes. And, yes, our roads are in need of repair. But the people's needs should come first.

People are struggling with food, housing, heating, medications, and more. Those of us who are on a monthly budget are being stretched very thin, wondering everyday how bills will get paid. Give the money back to us!

Cindy Kilman

Cloquet

