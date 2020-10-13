Reader's View: Get outdoors to boost health, happiness

The average person spends 90% of their life indoors, according to a Harvard health report. That's 90% of their lives spent not experiencing the wonders of the natural world around them.

People should be getting out into the wilderness more often because it helps people become more attuned to their surroundings and live healthier and longer lives.

People may argue that they do not have direct access to the wilderness. I think there is always a way. I am sure that in almost every town or city there is some sort of park that can be visited. In smaller towns, it does not take much time to drive out to the wilderness byond the town borders. Anything is better than nothing — even walking in town. If there really is not a good place to get out, even walking in the city itself is better than being stuck inside, though greenspace is much better.

The benefits that nature can provide far outweigh any disadvantages. Research has found that people’s overall health is greatly influenced by time spent outdoors. People who spend more time outside tend to have a much lower risk of contracting health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and myopia. They are also quicker to recover from illness, Science Daily reported in 2018.

Being outside is also good for releasing stress, anxiety, and depression, thus helping people have better mental health and be happier.

Spending time outdoors is a great way not only to boost your physical health, it also generates better mental health and overall happiness.

Get outside! Experience the greenspaces of the world and become healthier for it. Even if you can’t get out to the wilderness, get outdoors in your community. Anything is better than nothing.

Elsa Viren

Bovey