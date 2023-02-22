Reader's View: Gender-confused kids need affirmation

We must affirm kids who our struggling with gender confusion. We must let them know they are loved, they have value, and they have purpose. We must affirm that we hurt with them over their discomfort with their bodies and their gender confusion.

We must not affirm that a male by obvious anatomy and chromosomes is a female or that a female by anatomy and chromosomes is a male. We especially should not adversely affect their lives by permanently damaging their bodies with hormones or surgery. This is even more damaging than agreeing with an anorexic person that they are fat and giving them diet pills and performing liposuction. No one would think that is appropriate.

The results of this social experiment are already in. Countries that have led the way in gender therapy are now proclaiming we should not “transition” children. This includes Sweden, Finland, France, and the United Kingdom. The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists recently issued a guideline calling for psychotherapy to be the first line of treatment for gender-dysphoric youth. Counseling is also recommended to help them be comfortable with their biological/chromosomal sexual identity and to help them identify and work through issues contributing to distress.

Many gender-confused children have had adverse childhood experiences. They have concomitant depression and/or anxiety underlying their gender dysphoria. When these are treated and they, but not their false beliefs, are supported, most come to accept their biological sex by the time they reach adulthood.

Please let your state representative and senator know your thoughts about two bills: HF 16, which would prevent mental health professionals from appropriately counseling, and HF146/SF63, which would allow the court to take children from parents who are trying to get their children appropriate counseling for gender dysphoria.

Dr. Kion Hoffman

Cohasset