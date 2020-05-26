99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Freedoms limited until virus is controlled

Reader's View.jpg
By Betty Lehtinen, Duluth
May 26, 2020 at 7:00 AM

The mob mentality in our country is disgraceful. I’m OK with peaceful protests, but the recent hateful protests demanding “freedom” have been beyond reasoning. President Donald Trump’s order for states to “liberate” has fueled mob activity. Also, harmful rhetoric has prompted attacks on Asian-Americans; they are wrongly being blamed for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since mid-March, more than 1,500 incidents of racist and xenophobic attacks on Asians have occurred, according to the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council. Equally unconscionable have been threats targeting governors, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others.

Trump’s blaming others for his fumbling of the first weeks of the pandemic has not prevented the spread of the coronavirus. I believe until the virus is controlled, “freedoms” will be limited.

Since Trump became president, there has been a significant rise in hate groups in the U.S., with a high of 1,020 in 2018. Some of those groups were represented in the recent protests. Harassment, name-bashing, threats, and killings have become a frightening “new normal.” To my knowledge, very little has been done federally to stop the violence. Leadership matters!

Our nation was founded on a system of moral and social values, originating in the Holy Bible. Whether our Founding Fathers were Christian or not, they embraced those principles as a basis for a civilized nation — not a mob-controlled nation. Mob rule is an infringement on our personal liberty and human rights.

America’s founders placed their trust in God’s word, including loving your neighbor as yourself and Jesus’ moral teachings. “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and Prophets,” he said in the gospel of Matthew.

Trusting selfish politicians’ unrighteousness will not “make America great again.” Only God’s righteousness will.

Betty Lehtinen

Duluth

