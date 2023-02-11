Reader's View: Free lunches for school kids removes stigma
Decades ago, my grandmother uttered these wise words: “This country has so much wealth that every child should have lunch included with their school day.” Grandma would appreciate our two Duluth House members, Reps. Alicia Kozlowski and Liz Olson, for currently championing legislation (H.F.5) to address this before the Legislature. (The bill also addresses children’s need for breakfast.)
Grandma questioned segregating children by their family’s ability to pay for lunch. She disagreed with the use of the term “free,” noting that the majority of taxpayers could and, if educated in a respectful manner, would gladly make the investment. Growing up with working, conservative-minded grandparents provided daily lessons in the reality of “no free lunch,” even though marketers increasingly indoctrinate and abuse us with this misrepresentation.
Grandma questioned the administrative costs and time demands of the free-and-reduced program. She recognized how the program placed hard-working families — rural and urban alike — in the awkward position of needing help but not wanting their children stigmatized for receiving a “handout.” I remember classmates from struggling families either skipping lunch or eating something substandard because of this. Some of us, through nascent acts of civil disobedience, would share food from our trays.
As a taxpayer who no longer has K-12 children, I wholeheartedly support this society-wide investment. Progressive, fair taxation can make it more than affordable and equitable. A hospitable school environment with nutrition for all is a modest, yet significant, step to depolarizing society by providing an experience where our young folks truly are “in it together.”
Reps. Olson and Kozlowski deserve appreciation for role-modeling solidarity with our young people and all of us! Please thank and encourage them for supporting this bill. And please contact newly elected regional legislators such as Reps. Natalie Zeleznikar and Roger Skraba to request their support.
David Clanaugh
Duluth
