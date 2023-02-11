99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: Free lunches for school kids removes stigma

As a taxpayer who no longer has K-12 children, I wholeheartedly support this society-wide investment.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by David Clanaugh, Duluth
February 11, 2023 09:12 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Decades ago, my grandmother uttered these wise words: “This country has so much wealth that every child should have lunch included with their school day.” Grandma would appreciate our two Duluth House members, Reps. Alicia Kozlowski and Liz Olson, for currently championing legislation (H.F.5) to address this before the Legislature. (The bill also addresses children’s need for breakfast.)

Grandma questioned segregating children by their family’s ability to pay for lunch. She disagreed with the use of the term “free,” noting that the majority of taxpayers could and, if educated in a respectful manner, would gladly make the investment. Growing up with working, conservative-minded grandparents provided daily lessons in the reality of “no free lunch,” even though marketers increasingly indoctrinate and abuse us with this misrepresentation.

Grandma questioned the administrative costs and time demands of the free-and-reduced program. She recognized how the program placed hard-working families — rural and urban alike — in the awkward position of needing help but not wanting their children stigmatized for receiving a “handout.” I remember classmates from struggling families either skipping lunch or eating something substandard because of this. Some of us, through nascent acts of civil disobedience, would share food from our trays.

As a taxpayer who no longer has K-12 children, I wholeheartedly support this society-wide investment. Progressive, fair taxation can make it more than affordable and equitable. A hospitable school environment with nutrition for all is a modest, yet significant, step to depolarizing society by providing an experience where our young folks truly are “in it together.”

Reps. Olson and Kozlowski deserve appreciation for role-modeling solidarity with our young people and all of us! Please thank and encourage them for supporting this bill. And please contact newly elected regional legislators such as Reps. Natalie Zeleznikar and Roger Skraba to request their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Clanaugh

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

Related Topics: READERS VIEWEDUCATIONNUTRITION
What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Minnesota out of step to tax Social Security
Some states have no state income tax, but Minnesota is one of the most heavily taxed states in the nation.
February 11, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Ted Chura, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Don’t gripe about your checks, frontline workers
A lot of people never got anything.
February 09, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Ronald Eng, Wrenshall
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: DFL trifecta succeeding for Minnesota
I’m filled with gratitude and hope as I see my legislators, Sen. Jen McEwen and Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, and their DFL colleagues act with the urgency that Minnesotans deserve.
February 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Megan Finegan, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Stauber wrong that IRS is targeting taxpayers
This bill is to take money away from the IRS so it can't do as many necessary audits, enforce tax law like it should, or make sure we all pay our fair share.
February 08, 2023 07:41 AM
 · 
By  Jocelyn Heid, Duluth