Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Free Hassan; lock up Biden instead

Reader's View.jpg
By Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
October 08, 2020 at 7:00 AM

If former St. Catherine University student Inuza Jamal Hassan wanted the freedom to unjustly kill people and destroy buildings — instead of trying to join al-Qaeda and starting fires at St. Kate’s — she should have just become a member of Congress.

Like the members of Congress in 2003, which included Joe Biden, who helped President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney start the Iraq War. She then would be safe and immune from being held responsible for the criminal activity in which she participated.

Do I understand this correctly? Biden, who is up to his neck in Iraqi blood, is loved by millions and could be our next president? And Hassan is seen as disturbed and a possible terrorist for simply trying to join al-Qaeda and for her feeble attempt at being an arsonist? What is the matter with America?

During the Iraq War, Fallujah, a city in Iraq, was destroyed not once but twice. And Hassan is the dangerous one? Her sentencing day is Dec. 17. She could get up to 20 years in federal prison and lifetime supervised release. The white supremacy which drives this is just ruthless.

And Biden gets to walk away from killing tens of thousands of Muslims because, because, anyone? Does anyone have an answer?

I feel it’s because, in America, Muslims’ lives truly do not matter. The U.S. treats Muslims like they are dogs. Hassan needs to be released, and Biden needs to be locked up. Muslim lives matter!

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

