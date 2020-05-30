99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Fox includes experts from right and left

By James Wright, Duluth
May 30, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Reading the column in the News Tribune by retired Duluth journalist Barbara Reyelts ( Local View: "Are you news confused? " May 22) revealed that, yes, she is confused — and biased.

CNN and MSNBC do not "lean toward” the Democratic position, as she wrote. They totally endorse far-left positions. While Fox News does "lean strongly" toward supporting President Donald Trump, as she also wrote, it is always careful to provide panel discussions staffed by both left-leaning and right-leaning "experts."

I don't know how long it's been since Reyelts watched the nightly news, but they no longer provide the unbiased "pure news" she mentioned. She advised watching local news stations and reading local newspapers for “pure news.” But you certainly can't count on them to provide unbiased reporting.

James Wright

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten