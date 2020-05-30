Reader's View: Fox includes experts from right and left

Reading the column in the News Tribune by retired Duluth journalist Barbara Reyelts ( Local View: "Are you news confused? " May 22) revealed that, yes, she is confused — and biased.

CNN and MSNBC do not "lean toward” the Democratic position, as she wrote. They totally endorse far-left positions. While Fox News does "lean strongly" toward supporting President Donald Trump, as she also wrote, it is always careful to provide panel discussions staffed by both left-leaning and right-leaning "experts."

I don't know how long it's been since Reyelts watched the nightly news, but they no longer provide the unbiased "pure news" she mentioned. She advised watching local news stations and reading local newspapers for “pure news.” But you certainly can't count on them to provide unbiased reporting.

James Wright

Duluth