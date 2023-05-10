Reader's View: For third parties, approval voting beats ranked choice

An April 20 “Local View” column, “ Two-party politics is excluding too many Americans ,” stated that, "Ranked-choice voting offers greater competition and helps elect a consensus candidate."

This is patently wrong, as the technical literature on voting systems makes very clear, due to how the algorithm operates in determining winners in ranked-choice elections. Because each round of a ranked-choice runoff uses plurality voting, in which a voter can only cast one vote, each round can be subject to the adverse effects of vote-splitting, which proponents of ranked-choice voting fail to recognize.

Worse, many don't understand that in a ranked-choice election, a group, by placing its favorite candidate in first place, can cause that candidate to lose! That is one example of monotonicity failure that ranked-choice voting exhibits and which the evidence indicates can occur in a fifth of such competitive three-person elections, and surely in more cases with additional candidates

A good voting system for third parties should do two things: trend to elect the most-representative candidate given voters' preferences and level the voting field for third parties. Ranked-choice voting does neither.

In contrast, approval voting satisfies both conditions. Under approval voting, in multi-candidate elections, voters are allowed to give one vote each to the candidate or candidates they support, with the candidate having the most votes winning. Approval voting eliminates the wasted vote and the spoiler role and gives fairer outcomes in multi-candidate elections. As such, it gives voters the tools to open up our political processes to third parties and allows us to move away from the bipartisan gridlock that makes sensible policies impossible.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Howard Wilhelm

Ann Arbor, Michigan

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR









