Reader's View: For the future, promote real science to youth

Kudos to the News Tribune for featuring the hard work of the Duluth East Science Fair Club (“Extra Credit Q&A: Duluth East students excel in new Science Fair Club,” April 28).

It is refreshing to see the young men and women of Duluth dedicating their time toward science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Our community needs to see more positive outreach to encourage the scientists of tomorrow to succeed in creating a better world for everyone.

But for every person dedicating their life to the sciences and the future of our planet, there are others willing to sacrifice the well-being of our future to ensure a short-time political or financial gain. I remember when former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich sat on a couch with, at the time, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said , “Our country must take action on climate change.” He has since jumped on the Republican climate-denial bandwagon and said he regretted making the commercial.

President Donald J. Trump acted very similarly. He once criticized President Barack Obama by paying for a full-page advertisement in a 2009 edition of the New York Times where he urged Obama to enact climate legislation, invest in clean-energy projects, and lead the world in combating climate change. Of course, almost everyone knows he has completely flipped his opinion and now considers climate change to be a hoax.

Even little guys get in on the act by misrepresenting the work of scientists who dedicate their lives to researching the climate sciences. Consider the April 25 letter in the News Tribune, “Don’t question climate change, only man’s part.”

With my advancing years, it is my wish to see real progress for climate justice before I die. I want my children’s grandchildren to enjoy a cleaner and more productive world. Promoting real science and education for our youth should result in a better future for us all, I hope.

James N. Bragge

Carlton

