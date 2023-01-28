Reader's View: For lower taxes, come on down to Florida
The government here doesn’t seem to want to tax its residents to death.
Presently, I am wintering in Florida’s panhandle. The growth here is phenomenal, with new construction everywhere.
You remember that Florida’s governor didn’t close down as quickly as other states during COVID-19 and then reopened sooner than many. Schools and businesses stayed open in Florida.
What a difference from Minnesota, where our governor exerted power that ended up limiting growth and education.
Minnesota liberals tout “quality of life” to justify taxing us among the top five states.
When I look around down here in Florida, I see a higher quality of life with nice hospitals, buildings, cars, churches, roads, and colleges. I see people happy to work and different races getting along. The government here doesn’t seem to want to tax its residents to death. The state has no income tax. It is refreshing.
Minnesota liberals seem to look to every nook and cranny to find things to tax.
Those of you who are young, energetic, and want to build a future, come on down to Florida. I’m too old to start over, but I wish that 50 years ago I would have made that decision.
Jim Gerdes
Sturgeon Lake
