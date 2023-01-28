STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Reader's View: For lower taxes, come on down to Florida

The government here doesn’t seem to want to tax its residents to death.

Opinion by Jim Gerdes, Sturgeon Lake
January 28, 2023 10:06 AM
Presently, I am wintering in Florida’s panhandle. The growth here is phenomenal, with new construction everywhere.

You remember that Florida’s governor didn’t close down as quickly as other states during COVID-19 and then reopened sooner than many. Schools and businesses stayed open in Florida.

What a difference from Minnesota, where our governor exerted power that ended up limiting growth and education.

Minnesota liberals tout “quality of life” to justify taxing us among the top five states.

When I look around down here in Florida, I see a higher quality of life with nice hospitals, buildings, cars, churches, roads, and colleges. I see people happy to work and different races getting along. The government here doesn’t seem to want to tax its residents to death. The state has no income tax. It is refreshing.

Minnesota liberals seem to look to every nook and cranny to find things to tax.

Those of you who are young, energetic, and want to build a future, come on down to Florida. I’m too old to start over, but I wish that 50 years ago I would have made that decision.

Jim Gerdes

Sturgeon Lake

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

