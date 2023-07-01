Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Finish the Duluth ‘greenway’ over I-35

Duluth would be a positive example to others by pursuing a ‘greenway,’ and the costs could be spread out over time.

Opinion by Steve Voiles, Duluth
Today at 11:21 AM

A green park over Interstate 35 in the heart of Duluth is a great idea (Reader’s View: “‘ Greenway' over I-35 an opportunity not to be missed, Duluth ,” June 24).

Such spaces are needed, not just in the city but across roads and highways for animal crossings and migration. Duluth would be a positive example to others by pursuing a ‘greenway,’ and the costs could be spread out over time.

What’s not to like? Finish the greenway!

Steve Voiles

Duluth

