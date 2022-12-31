Reader's View: Finish Range expressway; fix Highway 53

Highway 169 between Bovey and Highway 65 at Pengilly should be finished as a four-lane Iron Range expressway. This is the last leg of the Range expressway that needs to be completed.

Also, Highway 53 to International Falls should be considered for road work with the huge state budget surplus. These roads should be considered. There may never be a better time than now.

Invest in Minnesota roads!

Brad Hutton

Floodwood

