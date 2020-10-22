99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reader's View: Find happiness by sharing kindness, love

By Samuel B. Walker, Proctor
October 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM

The times we live in today can be both scary and confusing. I don’t think God ever intended for us to understand everything, but as we continue to struggle through the school learning process, whatever it may be, there are some simple rules to follow that can help us get by.

Parents, tell or show your children how much you love them every day. Make your children laugh every day. And make sure you are healthy mentally. There is help if you need it, and this will make the first two rules easier to follow.

Children, may your birthday remind you of how much it means that you are here and how much your presence enriches the lives of others. On the day you were born, your parents told dozens of friends and relatives that you had arrived in the world. Those people told dozens more and so on and so on. On the day you were born, you were making a difference.

It is important to remember that we matter and that we have a place in this world that no one else has. There is no one else in this world just like you. Be so proud of that. Children can know how important they are just for who they are. When they begin to understand that and believe in it, they then begin to understand love.

When you feel that kindness and love within yourself, share it with others. That is what will make you happy.

Samuel B. Walker

Proctor

