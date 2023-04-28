Reader's View: Fight climate change with conifer carbon reserve

As the climate-change emergency worsens, areas in Minnesota need protection of their naturally stored carbon. In times like these, conservation is the first line of preparedness. That’s why Minnesota legislators introduced companion bills in the House (H.F.2353) and Senate (S.F.3069) to conserve the oldest portions of lowland conifer forest, peatlands, and rare habitat.

In an April 4 News Tribune article (“Massive natural resource bill advances at Minnesota Capitol"), Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier suggested the DNR wants to “protect those sensitive areas,” referring to lowland conifers. Such strong protections would keep existing carbon on the landscape and, therefore, carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, which is now accelerating climate change.

An example of the DNR’s inaction in protecting lowland conifers is its failure to move forward with a plan to designate old-growth lowland conifers. As recently as 2021, the DNR actually reduced the lands it was considering for designation as lowland-conifer old-growth.

Lowlands that are not very productive for timber but very important for climate and habitat deserve real protection. The time to protect these lowlands is now, before they are further endangered by rising temperatures that could dry them out, destroying habitat and increasing fire risk.

The DNR needs legislation to proceed with protecting lowland conifers and peatlands. It’s time to end the cycle of inaction and stop waiting for the DNR to do the right thing for both climate and biodiversity. H.F.2353/S.F.3069 would make the DNR address climate change by maintaining carbon stored in older trees and peatlands, while at the same time protecting unique habitat. This legislation would also pay for school-trust-fund lands to provide revenue for educating Minnesota children into the future.

It’s a win-win-win that deserves our support.

Tom Thompson

Duluth

