Reader's View: Fascism aligns with MAGA movement

President Donald Trump’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Putin’s attempts to influence U.S. elections are well-documented. That is not a hoax. Those are historical facts.

While the Russian people are not our enemies, it’s important to understand just how evil Putin is and how his brand of fascism has influenced the MAGA movement. Historian Timothy Snyder’s book, “The Road to Unfreedom,” documents how Putin’s ideology was shaped by the writings of the Christian fascist philosopher Ivan Ilyan and shows how Putin has for some time been attempting to destabilize the U.S. and European Union.

MAGA’s sometimes-racist and anti-gay, anti-trans bigotry is straight out of Putin’s playbook. Fascists need scapegoats in their efforts to stoke fear and grievance. Divisiveness is the goal, and American ideals of liberty and justice for all just don’t get the MAGA blood boiling like lies about scapegoats.

Trump seems too narcissistic to adhere to an actual ideology like fascism. He seems more of a tinpot dictator, though that makes him no less dangerous. But some of the smarter MAGA operatives seem directly influenced by Putin and understand the psychological tactics proven so useful to fascist rule.

Google “14 characteristics of fascism” and you will find an almost perfect alignment with the MAGA movement.

Republicans know that in our majority-rule democracy, demographic changes are working against them. They also seem to forget the concept of minority rights, as enshrined in the Constitution. Their threats to our democracy are ongoing and must be called out and defeated.

David A. Sorensen

Duluth

