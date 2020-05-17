99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Faith, hope, charity will get us through

By Kathy Leiste, Cloquet
May 17, 2020 at 8:00 AM

Now is the time we should all have faith, hope, and charity. Faith that we will get through this together and come out stronger on the other side. Hope that we will learn all the lessons that this pandemic has to teach us and be prepared when the next wave hits or the next pandemic hits. Charity that we will love our neighbors and stay home if we can.

If we have enough to eat we should give money to food banks. There are children that don't have enough to eat. If we have a warm place to sleep, give to homeless shelters.

The best of us are no better than the least of us.

Kathy Leiste

Cloquet

