Reader's View: Extremists can be irrational, hard to work with
Both Democrats and Republicans have extremists working in our federal, state, and local governments. Democrats are currently in control of Minnesota’s state government. Their policies and laws have become extreme!
Extremists push for totalitarian forms of governments like socialism, communism, or fascism. These people marginalize certain groups like the unborn, the elderly, the mentally challenged, and so on.
Extremist behavior mimics personality disorders, causing division and playing people against one another. Extremists blame others rather than taking responsibility for the suffering they cause. They can be irrational, difficult to be reasoned with, and unable to see things from another’s point of view. They seem to think they’re always right.
Many people in our society have been indoctrinated by influencers. This behavior is environmental and can be reversed. What would the world look like if people could think beyond me, myself, and I?
Melanie Kacer
Carlton
