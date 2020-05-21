99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Evidence mounts against safe copper mining

Reader's View.jpg
By Libby Bent, Duluth
May 21, 2020 at 7:00 AM

In case we needed another example that sulfide-ore mining has never been done without polluting surrounding waters, recently we learned that Washington state's attorney general filed a lawsuit over violations of the Clean Water Act by a sulfide-ore gold mine that has been releasing contaminants, including arsenic and lead, into tributaries of the Kettle River for years.

"Mining companies got the gold, but gave northeast Washington's scenic Kettle River country the shaft," the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported on May 7.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, PolyMet continues to push for a mine at the headwaters of the St. Louis River. Among its many claims, PolyMet has offered this truly remarkable promise: to capture 99.5% of contaminated seepage from tailings: over 2 billion gallons of it every year during operation. This means, even under this best-case, never-been-done-before scenario, more than 10 million gallons of polluted water would still seep into our groundwater every year.

This, as the World Economic Forum identifies water scarcity as one of the greatest challenges of our time.

Unfortunately, far too often, mining companies make promises to get permits only to later break those promises and violate the permits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our health, drinking water, and lands deserve protection. Our scenic St. Louis River deserves protection, protection that will be permanently denied if PolyMet's mine is built.

Libby Bent

Duluth

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten