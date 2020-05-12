Reader's View: Every patient should receive the treatment they need

Concerning the March 30 story, “ Really hard ethical choices may be needed if coronavirus cases exceed health care capacity ,” limited medical resources should be used according to first-come-first-served. All these medical advancements haven’t made history just for them to be used to save a less-severe patient’s life and give up on a severe patient’s life. The strategy to abandon a patient who is ultimately too sick to be saved makes sense in theory, but it is ethically wrong to deny helping a patient just to save resources for future use, or on less-severe individuals.

Imagine having to go to the hospital but being denied getting treated because using limited medical resources on your treatment would be a waste. It is morally wrong to choose who gets to be treated and who doesn’t. No one has the right to decide whose life is more important than someone else’s. As a human being, everyone — regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, etc. — should be treated equally. Thus, every patient should receive the treatment they deserve.

In order to value each individual’s life and provide patients the treatment they deserve, medical health officials should use limited medical resources according to first-come-first-served. This way health officials will not be playing with any patient’s life by deciding who’s more valuable and who’s not. Instead, they will be working within ethical boundaries.

Fatima Anwar

Blaine, Minnesota