Reader's View: Even president, Pence should wear masks

I am disgusted with my president and vice president for refusing to wear face masks in public during this pandemic.

As a retired medical technician (lab person), I know how easily an asymptomatic carrier can transmit the coronavirus to others.

Even if the president and vice president are periodically tested, there is a window between test results when they could be carriers. To come from Washington D.C., a hotbed of the virus, and not wear a face mask while visiting Mayo Clinic in Minnesota was the height of selfishness for Vice President Mike Pence. Whatever happened to leading by example? Shame.

Candice Pierce

Hermantown