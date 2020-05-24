99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Even in pandemic, students can change the world

Reader's View.jpg
By John Pastor, Duluth
May 24, 2020 at 7:00 AM

In the years 1665 and 1666, during the pandemic of the Great Plague in England, Cambridge University closed. Isaac Newton, then a work-study scholarship student and not yet Sir Isaac, went home to his family farm in Lincolnshire. This was when he sat under the apple tree in the orchard. During those two years, he invented calculus and used it to understand the orbits of the moon and planets and the rhythm of the tides. He formulated his three laws of motion, experimented with prisms and lenses, and developed a theory of optics that is the basis of everything from eyeglasses to telescopes. He changed forever how we understand nature.

Lesson to university students today: even in the midst of a pandemic, with universities closed, the future is before you, nature still beckons to be understood, and you can change the world just by thinking.

John Pastor

Duluth

The writer is a professor emeritus of biology at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten