Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: Ensure safe driving with drivers licenses

Maybe the newspaper should have an editorial about raising the penalty for driving a car after revocation.

February 01, 2023 08:14 AM
In response to the Jan. 24 News Tribune editorial (Our View: “ Reject misguided ‘driver’s licenses for all’ — again ,” most people would like to know that those driving vehicles are competent drivers and have passed a drivers test. Maybe the newspaper should have an editorial about raising the penalty for driving a car after revocation. These people are all over the Northland, driving with no insurance and under the influence of some kind of self-ingested chemical.

Terry Mikulich

Pine City, Minnesota

