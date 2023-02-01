Reader's View: Ensure safe driving with drivers licenses

In the mass migration of the late 1800s and early 1900s, many of our grandparents or great grandparents just walked across the border from Canada. So many of us are descended from illegals.

In response to the Jan. 24 News Tribune editorial (Our View: “ Reject misguided ‘driver’s licenses for all’ — again ,” most people would like to know that those driving vehicles are competent drivers and have passed a drivers test. Maybe the newspaper should have an editorial about raising the penalty for driving a car after revocation. These people are all over the Northland, driving with no insurance and under the influence of some kind of self-ingested chemical.

Terry Mikulich

Pine City, Minnesota

