Reader's View: Elect more women to state legislatures

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Following that decision, many state legislatures implemented abortion bans of one kind or another. All of these actions affect only one gender in the country: women. Currently, most state legislatures are male-dominated, as is the U.S. Supreme Court. How can women ever expect to have a significant impact on their future lives, legally and politically, if they do not elect women legislators in numbers equal to their male counterparts in their state legislatures?

With conspiracy theories running rampant in our country right now, women might now find themselves speculating that the recent implementation of so many state abortion bans is the beginning of a coordinated nationwide effort to repress and rescind even more women’s rights. Women might find themselves now thinking about what might be the next among their rights to disappear. Could it be women’s right to vote? Or could it be women’s right to inherit and own property? Or could it be a return to women being trapped in arranged marriages? Or could it be a total loss of women’s access to formal education? Women might even be thinking that the day could return when their lives are restricted to being barefoot and pregnant, walking three steps behind their husbands, and speaking only when spoken to.

Coming back to reality, it’s so obvious now that many more qualified women need to be elected to their state legislatures. Today’s women are smart and perceptive. Most women know when they are hearing and seeing facts about current events, and they know when they are being gaslighted. Today’s women have much good to offer their states in order to help keep the precious U.S. democracy on a proper course of liberty, equality, and justice.

Edythe Lanswick

Superior

