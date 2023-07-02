Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Editors can play larger role in seeking civility

From the letter: "Allowing letters with links to sites and articles that may spread disinformation ... is a disservice."

Opinion by Steve Wick, Duluth
Today at 3:59 PM

Lately, it seems, the News Tribune Opinion pages have been filled with letters from people outside of our area and state , often with a political objective, that do little to open a space for discourse.

The newspaper’s own guidelines state that "letters are edited for style, space, accuracy, and civility," the last two of which seem to sometimes be forgotten. Which is a shame for a publication that has touted the Speak Your Peace Civility Project .

Further, allowing letters with links to sites and articles that may spread disinformation and conspiracy theories, in an era when such a scourge damages the credibility of journalists and news organizations, is a disservice to our communities and the newspaper’s colleagues.

If editors want to use Opinion space for unique insights and want to represent a critical part of community dialogue, they may need to issue a few more rejection notices.

Steve Wick

Duluth

