Reader's View: Editorials moving more radically right

It appears News Tribune editorials of late are showing true conservative and, dare I say, right-wing proclivities.

Not even pretending neutrality and in control of the bully pulpit, they have been moving ever further to the hard right, trashing the progressive state government whose interests are in improving the lives of those in need (Our View: “ Minnesota taxpayers clutching their wallets this legislative session ,” Feb. 27). Another editorial conveniently ignored the dangers of sulfide mining to our pristine northern environs (Our View: “ Deep dive a must into Minnesota permitting, environmental reviews ,” Feb. 15). While another promoted business interests without the necessary concern for checks and balances (Our View: “ Anti-business Minnesota blows it again ,” Feb. 14).

It’s as though the newspaper feels it has little left to lose.

Ken Hanson

Cloquet