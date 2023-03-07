Reader's View: Editorials moving more radically right
News Tribune has been trashing progressive state government while promoting mining and business interests.
It appears News Tribune editorials of late are showing true conservative and, dare I say, right-wing proclivities.
Not even pretending neutrality and in control of the bully pulpit, they have been moving ever further to the hard right, trashing the progressive state government whose interests are in improving the lives of those in need (Our View: “ Minnesota taxpayers clutching their wallets this legislative session ,” Feb. 27). Another editorial conveniently ignored the dangers of sulfide mining to our pristine northern environs (Our View: “ Deep dive a must into Minnesota permitting, environmental reviews ,” Feb. 15). While another promoted business interests without the necessary concern for checks and balances (Our View: “ Anti-business Minnesota blows it again ,” Feb. 14).
It’s as though the newspaper feels it has little left to lose.
Ken Hanson
Cloquet
________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the
author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for
style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.