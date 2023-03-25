99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice

Respectfully, it is not the job of the News Tribune to deny the value of the voice of Duluth, especially given the immense importance of this particular issue.

Opinion by JT Haines, Duluth
Today at 11:46 AM

In its March 20 editorial , "Nukes treaty doomed — by Duluth City Hall?," the News snarked against the Duluth City Council for taking up a conversation about the international Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The editorial quoted a citizen letter and stated, "‘You know in your heart that nothing (the City Council will) say or do will prevent, or cause, a nuclear holocaust."

Well, we do not, in fact, know this. Why deny the possibility that what we say matters and that people care what we do as a city, including our federal elected officials from Minnesota?

Respectfully, it is not the job of the News Tribune to deny the value of the voice of Duluth, especially given the immense importance of this particular issue.

I call on the Editorial Board to be more respectful of our local efforts to do some good in the world, whatever one thinks about the likelihood of our success. In the meantime, I say good for Duluth.

JT Haines

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

