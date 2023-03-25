Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice

In its March 20 editorial , "Nukes treaty doomed — by Duluth City Hall?," the News snarked against the Duluth City Council for taking up a conversation about the international Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The editorial quoted a citizen letter and stated, "‘You know in your heart that nothing (the City Council will) say or do will prevent, or cause, a nuclear holocaust."

Well, we do not, in fact, know this. Why deny the possibility that what we say matters and that people care what we do as a city, including our federal elected officials from Minnesota?

Respectfully, it is not the job of the News Tribune to deny the value of the voice of Duluth, especially given the immense importance of this particular issue.

I call on the Editorial Board to be more respectful of our local efforts to do some good in the world, whatever one thinks about the likelihood of our success. In the meantime, I say good for Duluth.

JT Haines

Duluth