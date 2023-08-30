Reader's View: Editorial cartoon removed climate blinders
It implied that global warming could not be a problem because Death Valley is supposed to be hot, hence its name.
The editorial cartoon published on the Opinion page Aug. 24, by Gary McCoy, was deliciously ironic. It implied that global warming could not be a problem because Death Valley is supposed to be hot, hence its name. This nugget of wisdom came shortly after Death Valley National Park was closed to visitors because heavy rains caused flooding in many areas of the park.
Nothing to see here, right? Just keep the climate blinders on and ignore those pesky fear-mongering climate scientists.
James J. Amato
Duluth
