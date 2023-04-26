99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Edison schools budget deficit raises questions

I am wondering how parents feel about their students losing four instructional days this year.

Opinion by Eileen Zeitz Hudelson, Duluth
Today at 8:12 AM

As a former ISD 709 School Board member, I found the April 18 article on the Edison Charter Schools budget deficit interesting, though I found I had a few questions after reading the story.

I am wondering if having a "more or less balanced" budget is legal. I also am curious why the budget reductions made mid-year, in February, were only now being reported in the News Tribune.

I also wonder if existing staff, administrators, and specialists now covering the unfilled positions have the appropriate licensure qualifications and if these educational employees mind losing one to four days of previously promised (contracted) pay. Does “covering" involve extra duties with no additional pay? Or did such individuals at least see some reduction in other responsibilities?

I am wondering how parents feel about their students losing four instructional days this year, especially when most people recognize that students nationwide need help regaining previous educational progress after the pandemic.

Finally, I am curious if Duluth Edison Charter Schools still send a slice of their public funding directly to Edison corporate headquarters at the start of each fiscal year. If so, exactly how much money goes to Edison headquarters, and how much of a role did such a transfer have on this year's budget deficit? If Duluth Edison Charter Schools does still make those yearly payments, I would think that would have been important information to have included in the story.

Eileen Zeitz Hudelson

Duluth

