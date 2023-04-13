Reader's View: Earth is in a mood over pollution
There is an old Hermetic writing that states the Earth appealed to heaven for help: “Earth stood forth, “Oh Father of heaven, ruler of us, the elements that stand before thee, am dishonored; trouble has risen up against me from mankind; they commit all manner of crimes. Oh Lord, I am soaked through with the juices of rotting corpses; I am forced to contain beings unworthy of me.”
The Earth pleaded for justice and God the Father (alum of ancient Egypt) promised retribution. (Note Egypt’s fall.)
If Earth was lamenting pollution thousands of years ago, imagine Earth’s mood today, with all the wars and our massive and ever-growing carbon, plastic, chemical, and other pollution.
Hear the voice of nature: Retribution is looming: monstrous storms, floods, droughts, unbearable heat, sea levels rising, and other dire consequences. It is your choice, humankind. Change now or perish.
William Wane
ADVERTISEMENT
Glidden, Wisconsin
________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the
author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for
style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT