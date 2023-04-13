99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Earth is in a mood over pollution

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by William Wane, Glidden, Wisconsin
Today at 4:04 PM

There is an old Hermetic writing that states the Earth appealed to heaven for help: “Earth stood forth, “Oh Father of heaven, ruler of us, the elements that stand before thee, am dishonored; trouble has risen up against me from mankind; they commit all manner of crimes. Oh Lord, I am soaked through with the juices of rotting corpses; I am forced to contain beings unworthy of me.”

The Earth pleaded for justice and God the Father (alum of ancient Egypt) promised retribution. (Note Egypt’s fall.)

If Earth was lamenting pollution thousands of years ago, imagine Earth’s mood today, with all the wars and our massive and ever-growing carbon, plastic, chemical, and other pollution.

Hear the voice of nature: Retribution is looming: monstrous storms, floods, droughts, unbearable heat, sea levels rising, and other dire consequences. It is your choice, humankind. Change now or perish.

William Wane

ADVERTISEMENT

Glidden, Wisconsin

Readers' View and Local Views

________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Column on political correctness a win for free speech
April 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jerry Tjader, Webster, Wisconsin
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Healing with Snoopy has been ‘cheerful’
April 12, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Lisa  Bergstrom, Houston
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Duluth, do right thing in Lincoln Park
April 12, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Mark A. Baker, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
proposed hotel.jpg
Local
Duluth requires hotel developer to conduct environmental review
April 13, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Diona Johnson belts out a song during a practice of AfroGeode & The Gemstones
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth musician, therapist and activist Diona Johnson dies at 35
April 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Chippewa man holds microphone while performing. He wears a red sports jersey and a black baseball cap.
Arts and Entertainment
Red Lake rapper Baby Shel gets ready to rock Amsoil Arena
April 13, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.comMinnesota Duluth forward Nick Swaney (23) celebrates after scoring a goal against Denver Friday at Amsoil Arena.
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Swaney to make NHL debut Thursday with Minnesota Wild in Nashville
April 13, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens