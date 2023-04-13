Reader's View: Earth is in a mood over pollution

There is an old Hermetic writing that states the Earth appealed to heaven for help: “Earth stood forth, “Oh Father of heaven, ruler of us, the elements that stand before thee, am dishonored; trouble has risen up against me from mankind; they commit all manner of crimes. Oh Lord, I am soaked through with the juices of rotting corpses; I am forced to contain beings unworthy of me.”

The Earth pleaded for justice and God the Father (alum of ancient Egypt) promised retribution. (Note Egypt’s fall.)

If Earth was lamenting pollution thousands of years ago, imagine Earth’s mood today, with all the wars and our massive and ever-growing carbon, plastic, chemical, and other pollution.

Hear the voice of nature: Retribution is looming: monstrous storms, floods, droughts, unbearable heat, sea levels rising, and other dire consequences. It is your choice, humankind. Change now or perish.

William Wane

ADVERTISEMENT

Glidden, Wisconsin