Reader's View: Duluth’s ‘tolerable’ summer deserves coverage

In the third week of July, a Duluth TV meteorologist noted that the last time Duluth recorded a 90-degree day was July 18, 2022, which meant the “string” was then up to 374 days and counting.

When most of the rest of Minnesota is experiencing multiple 90-degree days and most of the southern and western parts of the U.S. are sweltering in triple digits, Duluth’s “tolerable” summer temperatures would seem to be a blessing worthy of acknowledgement in the news media. Yet I have seen no stories about this, save this one brief mention on TV.

Gregory Garmer

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.