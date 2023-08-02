Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Duluth’s ‘tolerable’ summer deserves coverage

A Duluth TV meteorologist noted that the last time Duluth recorded a 90-degree day was July 18, 2022, which meant the “string” was then up to 374 days and counting.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Gregory Garmer, Duluth
Today at 9:31 AM

In the third week of July, a Duluth TV meteorologist noted that the last time Duluth recorded a 90-degree day was July 18, 2022, which meant the “string” was then up to 374 days and counting.

When most of the rest of Minnesota is experiencing multiple 90-degree days and most of the southern and western parts of the U.S. are sweltering in triple digits, Duluth’s “tolerable” summer temperatures would seem to be a blessing worthy of acknowledgement in the news media. Yet I have seen no stories about this, save this one brief mention on TV.

Gregory Garmer

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Solving climate change can start by rejecting deniers
4d ago
 · 
By  Peter Leschak, Side Lake
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Proposed I-35 greenway would provide solutions
5d ago
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Afghanistan did not meet definition of war
6d ago
 · 
By  Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082820.C.ST.Tiffany_WEB.jpg
Local
Tiffany won't seek Wisconsin seat in US Senate
1h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Man opens the door to a demonstration home
Members Only
Business
UMD research institute 'housing a house' for Two Harbors company
1h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
varieties of alcoholic beverages
Members Only
Lifestyle
Cider vs. seltzer vs. beer: Duluth craft pros on consumers' many choices
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Wide river bay is seen from an open train car pulled by an orange engine. Passengers cluster along the car's fenced sides.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Duluth's 'River Train' rides again
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler