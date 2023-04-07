Reader's View: Duluth’s future needs to be more than bike trails, stagnation

There are three proposed roundabouts on London Road and talk of adding a bike lane.

Remember the Lakewalk? It runs parallel to London Road and is specifically for bikers and walkers. To appease bikers, there's a possibility of cutting driving lanes down to 11 feet instead of 12 to 13 feet.

When does the madness stop?

We have some ideas of our own. Call these the humorous ramblings of senior minds.

There should be a few additions to the roundabouts. Pedestrian lanes are a must, but please don't forget about the pets who need their own lane and stations for possible excretory stops. Of course, roundabouts need mandatory bike lanes.

Let's get sillier. How about a green space in the centers of the roundabouts? Charging stations for electric vehicles?

This attempt at satire may seem ludicrous, but our point is made. We find it less than hilarious the ways taxpayer dollars are used. Do taxpayers ever have a voice? There are huge hikes in property taxes, many unnecessary fees charged, and new construction that isn't feasible or necessary.

Letting the potholed streets continue to get worse should be an embarrassment to our city government.

What to do? Duluth has a rich history and much beauty, but the direction we've been heading in is wrong. Change is direly needed, and we will vote for that. Duluth's future should be more than bike trails, microbreweries, and stagnation.

Jim and Laurie Mattson

Duluth

