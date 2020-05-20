99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Duluth well-informed on racial issues

By Therese Presley, Duluth
May 20, 2020 at 7:00 AM

I commend the News Tribune for keeping the racial discrimination that is happening right here in the news. I am referring to the May 3 article, “ 'I'm afraid to go anywhere alone': Racial backlash during pandemic raises concerns in Minnesota ,” which was about xenophobia against our Asian neighbors, friends, and families.

I want people to know my Chinese neighbors were the first to reach out to our neighborhood at the very beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak with offers of shopping and running errands. They dropped off masks at the homes of the elderly. They continue to check in to be sure we are all safe and well.

I also want to point out that the News Tribune’s Mother’s Day feature was inclusive, featuring women of African, Anishinaabe, and Caucasian heritage.

More recently, “The Duluth Lynchings” podcast is available through the News Tribune.

These are just some of the happenings reported daily.

One of my best friends started an anti-racist book club two years ago, and my church has a racial justice team. Our PBS station, WDSE-TV, just featured a five-hour program on Asian-Americans.

There are so many other sources of good information through our centers of learning, elementary through college.

Combining these truthful educational outlets with working organizations like AICHO, NAACP, CHUM, and Second Harvest food bank all help us to combat racism. We have a big responsibility in our community to combat fear and ignorance. Keep on keeping us informed.

Therese Presley

Duluth

