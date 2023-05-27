99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Duluth potholes are ‘craters you cannot miss’

No matter how I swerved, I could not avoid it, and it blew out my front left tire immediately.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Susan Willis, Duluth
Today at 9:07 AM

I read the front-page story May 20, “Potholes punish local vehicles ,” and recalled how I, too, was trying to miss a pothole on First Street this spring. No matter how I swerved, I could not avoid it, and it blew out my front left tire immediately.

I am not the one responsible for fixing all the potholes in just about every street here in Duluth. It is beyond belief how terrible our streets are. Something needs to be done — now! They are not just potholes in Duluth; they are like craters you cannot miss.

Even when maintenance crews start working on this issue, it will never be done fast enough.

We spend thousands of dollars on ads, asking tourists to visit Duluth. They are going to be dealing with the same issue. Not good.

Susan Willis

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

