Reader's View: Duluth is more than its tourists

The tourism industry is essential to Duluth’s economy. It generates tremendous income and provides thousands of jobs. We all personally know people who are business owners or employees of that industry, and we collectively feel their pain as dollars coming in have diminished to record low levels.

This crisis is changing the way people travel, gather, and recreate, and possibly for a long time to come. To assume that the tourism industry is just going to go back to the way it was is not a viable or productive way forward. Tourism should not be our life preserver. In times like these, it literally can’t be.

As a resident of Duluth, I am not interested in hearing that people “are going to come to Duluth,” as Mayor Emily Larson said, as quoted by the News Tribune Opinion page (“Duluth mayor: ‘ We are going to be OK’ ,” May 4). People are already here; they are Duluthians.

I want to hear from our city and its administrators how they are thinking creatively about ways to make Duluth more resilient. I want to hear that their priorities are with Duluth’s citizens and not with the money that flows in from outside our community. I want to hear our city’s appreciation for those workers outside of the health care system — the folks at the paper mill, furniture factory employees, dockworkers, airplane techs, construction workers, welders, textile workers, and others. Manufacturing is another backbone of our economy that remains with us, pandemic or not, and it deserves our appreciation and support.

I want to hear how Duluth will encourage business outside of tourism and employ people in permanent, living-wage jobs.

I want to hear the answer to the question: “What will Duluth do if people don’t come?”

Samuel Karns

Duluth