Reader's View: Duluth has every reason to celebrate Bob Dylan

After reading the Nov. 26 letter, “ What has Bob Dylan ever done for Duluth? ,” I would like to respond by saying, “The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind.” We have no idea if he has ever donated money to Duluth. It’s entirely possible that he’s donated funds for the restoration of the Duluth Armory, the development of Bayfront Festival Park, the hospital, or any other number of worthy causes. Dylan has always done things very secretly. Why would we assume he hasn't made life better for Duluthians?

I’ve been a fan of Bob Dylan for my entire life, and he’s certainly made my life better. He has won practically every award possible, including the Nobel Prize (this accolade by itself makes him worthy of a statue, in my opinion). He has given the world thousands of songs written over decades which have been enjoyed by millions of people. He has played three amazing concerts in Duluth that generated money for the city because people came from all over the world to see him play in his birthplace.

Duluth has every reason to celebrate Dylan. He is the most noteworthy figure to have been born in Duluth, and he deserves to be celebrated. So, to answer the question “What has Bob Dylan ever done for Duluth?” The answer is blowing in the wind.

Jesse Mehle

Duluth

