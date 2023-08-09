Reader's View: Duluth goose kill ‘unconscionable’

In September 2022, the City Council voted to kill up to 300 geese annually in western Duluth in an area that had been considered a floodplain. These geese are being sacrificed to promote the growth of 275 acres of wild rice (“ First Duluth goose ‘roundup’ kills 300 birds ,” July 26).

The City Council decision to kill up to 300 geese of one species in order to restore another is unconscionable!

The St. Louis River Estuary has always been an ideal wildlife habitat for a diverse number of nature plants and animals, including Canada geese on their migratory travels north and south. This decision was not only senseless, it constitutes cruel animal abuse under the guise of plant restoration, which is inhumane. Animal abuse is illegal in all 50 states.

Killing these geese seems an easy way out for the council. It would take time, effort, research, and commitment to implement a humane solution that doesn’t involve killing these beneficial birds via horrendous turmoil to ensure the elimination of these sentient beings.

In the early 1900s, Canada geese were disappearing along with many other species of wildlife. Efforts to save them resulted in the creation of the 1918 Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which prohibits harming Canada geese.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the City Council developed a code booklet detailing how wildlife in the city needs to be treated. It seems to me the city is blatantly breaking its own laws by slaughtering these geese.

Our justice system espouses that no one is above the law. The council, it seems, is not being held to this founding principle.

There are non-lethal solutions to geese overpopulation. Integrated geese management systems combine several techniques into one broad plan that provides an effective, long-term, cost-effective, humane procedure the council needs to utilize so we can live in harmony with our wildlife cohabitants.

Vicki McNabney

Duluth

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.