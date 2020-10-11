Reader's View: Duluth downtown like a mini Minneapolis

I thought I would stroll through downtown Duluth the other day. What a mess, with torn-up streets, boarded-up businesses, broken windows, graffiti, and dirt everywhere. I could not navigate the sidewalk system or properly navigate the skywalk system. The DTA-aligned bus stops were not only confusing but treacherous.

Whoever decided it was a good idea to close up blocks and blocks of Superior Street needs their degree taken back. Duluth looks like a mini Minneapolis downtown.

What a shame.

Anne E. Horyza

Duluth