Reader's View: Duluth churches show Pride, too

Duluth and Superior celebrate Pride over Labor Day weekend with a number of gatherings expressing our Pride in and for the LGBTQ+ community. There are musicians, vendors, food trucks, and organization booths at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 2. On Sunday, Sept. 3, there is an energetic and fun parade in Superior.

But also on Sunday, religious organizations gather for an interfaith service of worship, this year at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2310 E. Fourth St., in Duluth. A simple breakfast is to be served beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church’s Salter Hall with worship beginning at 10:30 a.m., ending in plenty of time to get to the parade.

This year more than ever, we need Pride to lament the vicious backlash so many LGBTQ+ people are experiencing. But we also need to celebrate the beautiful rainbow of human love God has created.

Cynthia and Jo Jo Coffin-Langdon will preach at the worship service on Sept. 3. There will be singing, cello and trombone music, and rainbows everywhere (bring your rainbow flag to drape over a pew). We will give out small rainbow flags to wave in worship and at the parade.

Pilgrim Congregational Church is proud to host this celebration of Pride worship. We grieve the ways God’s children are wounded in the name of religion for being who they are and who they love. Please join us on Pride Sunday as we celebrate the joy of Pride.

The Rev. Carla J. Bailey

Duluth

The writer is minister at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2310 E. Fourth St.

