Reader's View: Duluth church committed to full participation, advocacy

Given the current atmosphere in our country, where members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community and their rights are being attacked, First Lutheran Church voices our support, welcome, and advocacy.

We have stated our welcome of all people, but as of June 25, First Lutheran Church has officially adopted a public statement of welcome that intentionally includes people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions. Our statement further includes a commitment to racial equity and anti-racism. First Lutheran is now designated as a “Reconciling in Christ” congregation by Reconciling Works, an organization dedicated to helping our faith communities fully embrace the gifts that our LGBTQIA2S+ siblings have to offer.

This designation means that First Lutheran Church of Duluth will now be listed on a roster of Lutheran congregations, organizations, and synods in the U.S. and Canada which follow the Reconciling in Christ Partner Public Commitments. The full listing may be found at reconcilingworks.org/ric/findric/ .

We need more safe sanctuaries for our LGBTQIA2S+ siblings.

The Rev. Dianne O. Loufman

This was written and submitted on behalf of the Welcoming and Affirming Team and the Vision Council of First Lutheran Church, Duluth.

