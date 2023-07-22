Reader's View: Duluth can still curb legalized marijuana

The legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota will happen soon, on Aug. 1. Is this OK with most Duluthians and Minnesotans? Unfortunately, there was little media coverage during the debates in the Legislature, and very few people tried to stop the legalization by writing letters to the editor — where there were dozens of letters that helped keep tobacco out of restaurants and public places. Now, marijuana pollution is OK?

What do clean-air laws mean? There are laws monitoring factory and chimney pollution and safe business buildings, etc. We’ve had warnings this summer about Canadian wildfires affecting our air quality.

A woman on the news was all excited to be able to grow pot on her property, which would make Minnesota the only state to allow that. This encourages crime, including addicts stealing plants.

New York also recently legalized pot with few restrictions. Shops are now opening up everywhere there, and the law can't stop it. Residents of New York and Michigan complain their air is thick with marijuana — which will happen in Minnesota unless there are strict laws to isolate pot smokers from the public “ Duluth City Council to introduce marijuana smoking ordinance ,” July 19). This should include private homes, because pot spreads widely and is more toxic.

Please call or write state representatives at 651-296-2803 to create a new bill to stop legalizing pot to protect children and teens from experimenting more and from believing drugs are OK. Also, write letters to the editor (letters@duluthnews.com) and contact the City Council (218-730-5740) to have a referendum vote plus forbid the use of marijuana in private homes. Pot smokers should use isolated places away from families, and Duluth should allow only two pot shops.

Keep pressuring the Legislature, so lawmakers know we care about our health and that I and others get very sick from tobacco and weed pollution.

Rosemarie Mitchell

Duluth

