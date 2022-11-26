Reader's View: Duluth can learn from failed Wi-Fi effort

I sure hope I stumbled onto the Duluth Fiber pilot project in Lincoln Park with time to stop it (“ Duluth asks Lincoln Park residents to weigh in on proposed fiber optics network ,” Nov. 16).

I’m originally from Proctor/Duluth, but I’ve been living down in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, for about 25 years now. This city tried something similar here, beginning about 19 years ago. I recall it as one of the biggest money-pit disasters in Minnesota history. The city underestimated many costs.

You’re going to need to hire field technicians (they aren’t cheap), installers, and repair people, all of whom need vehicles, equipment, and gas (also not cheap). You’ll need a customer-service call center. They aren’t cheap. You’ll need a leadership team. They aren’t cheap. Building the network will probably gobble up in six months the $5.5 million the city of Duluth is preparing to invest.

I get it. The goal is noble. But I suggest looking into the St. Louis Park debacle . I see a reminder of it every day: There’s still a green box on a pole in front of my condo. So much was lost so fast, there apparently wasn’t even enough money to dismantle all of the failed network.

Rob Godfrey

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.