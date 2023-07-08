Reader's View: Dubious election claims remain unproven

The July 3 letter, “It’s no wonder things boiled over Jan. 6,” made dubious claims about the 2020 presidential election that have been widely debunked and rejected by courts.

The writer referred to reports of mishandled ballots. Prove it.

He cited claims of stuffed ballot boxes. Prove it.

He suggested there was manipulation of public, social websites by our government. Prove it.

Certain right-wing interests, loyal to a certain twice-impeached and indicted ex-president, have been trying to prove these claims and others for nearly three years and have been failing. So why not write letters to newspapers around the country simply stating they are true?

ADVERTISEMENT

There's an acronym that's apt here: MAGA. It stands for Mendacity Always Goes Awry.

Jim Heffernan

Hermantown

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.