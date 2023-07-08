Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Dubious election claims remain unproven

Efforts to prove claims have repeatedly failed

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Jim Heffernan, Hermantown
Today at 9:14 AM

The July 3 letter, “It’s no wonder things boiled over Jan. 6,” made dubious claims about the 2020 presidential election that have been widely debunked and rejected by courts.

The writer referred to reports of mishandled ballots. Prove it.

He cited claims of stuffed ballot boxes. Prove it.

He suggested there was manipulation of public, social websites by our government. Prove it.

Certain right-wing interests, loyal to a certain twice-impeached and indicted ex-president, have been trying to prove these claims and others for nearly three years and have been failing. So why not write letters to newspapers around the country simply stating they are true?

ADVERTISEMENT

There's an acronym that's apt here: MAGA. It stands for Mendacity Always Goes Awry.

Jim Heffernan

Hermantown

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Bottlenecking I-35 downtown would further divide Duluth
1d ago
 · 
By  Bob Knighton, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Better tax laws trump need for larger IRS
2d ago
 · 
By  Eric Wendledt, Saginaw
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Stigma prevents mental health help
3d ago
 · 
By  Harold Maio, Fort Myers, Florida
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
5d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ambulance.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fireworks from Duluth’s Fourth Fest light up the sky
Local
Duluth seeks requests as it looks to divvy growing tourism tax pie in 2024
2h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Band plays in parade.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Eveleth Clown Band has serious legacy
3h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau